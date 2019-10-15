NJ Transit Driver Hit With Pepper Spray During Fight on Bus

An NJ Transit bus driver was hospitalized after a fight between two men broke out on the vehicle she was operating and she was hit with pepper spray, the agency said.

According to the company, there was some sort of altercation between two men just after 2 p.m. on Monday around Branford Place and Edison Place in Newark along the 13 line bus.

One of the men released the spray, hitting the man he was feuding with and the female driver. Both of the victims were brought to the hospital with injuries not considering to be life-threatening.

Luckily, no one else was on the bus, so there were no other injuries. It was unclear if either of men was facing charges Monday night.