NBC10 is in Fort Washington, Montgomery County to discuss businesses (many in a large business park) and organizations that make the area thrive. NBC10 Meteorologist Bill Henley joins Suzan Gouldto discuss Manna on Main Street Landsdale, which aims to end hunger.

NBC10 Is On the Road in Fort Washington

The #NBC10Mornings Team is back on the road Wednesday mornings.

The latest stop for the NBC10 Morning crew is the Wawa at 1145 Virginia Drive in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley was there to meet viewers and sign autographs. NBC10 News anchors Tracy Davidson and Vai Sikahema and First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington later joined him.

Fns came out to say hello and grab a cup of coffee for free.

Wawa Ups Its Coffee Game

NBC10's Bill Henley is at the Wawa in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania to discuss new 100 percent Kenya AA coffee for just a buck. (Published 39 minutes ago)

Be sure to tag us on social media in the photos you post from the event and use the hashtag #NBC10Mornings.