With frigid weather forecast for New Year's Day, the Mummers are considering whether to postpone their annual parade. (Published Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017)

Despite the forecast for dangerously cold temperatures, the 2018 Mummers Parade is still on for New Year's Day.

Parade organizers voted Saturday that the annual parade will take place as scheduled on Monday.



Thursday night, Mummer string bands were out in the cold practicing not only their routines but also how to play in frigid temperatures.

"The horns are going to freeze up," said Charles Nicholas, captain of the Pennsport String Band, which briefly practiced outside Thursday. "The music is not going to sound as good as it should."



The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team says the high temperature in Philadelphia on New Year's Day will come in around 20 degrees. Frigid winds will make it feel close to zero.

If the 117-year-old parade was postponed, it would have moved to Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. But that weekend is expected to be bitterly cold as well.

The parade has been canceled or postponed in the past due to rain or snow, most recently in 2003. But the Mummers have marched in the cold in the past.

Some years, they have even had warming stations to help manage the cold.