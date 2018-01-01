Despite the extreme and dangerously low temperatures, The Mummers parade, a Philadelphia New Years Day tradition will go on as planned. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has more on the parade and what the performers are doing to keep warm.

Despite the forecast for dangerously cold temperatures, the 2018 Mummers Parade is still on for New Year's Day.

Parade organizers voted Saturday that the annual parade will take place as scheduled on Monday.

The city will provide warming tents at the parade staging areas where Mummers can stay warmw hile they wait to march.

“The Mummers Parade is a New Year’s tradition that dates back almost 100 years,” said Assistant City Managing Director Leo Dignam. “Cold temperatures are nothing new. Over the years, we’ve experienced sub-freezing temperatures and worse. Where we can, we will take appropriate steps to help protect marchers against the elements, but I believe the overwhelming sentiment among the Mummers will be to move ahead, let them march, and keep this incredible folkloric Philadelphia institution alive.”

As another precaution, the Mummers will be able to keep their busses with them in the staging areas and along the parade route for performers to stay warm.

City officials recommend spectators braving the cold to find warmth at the cafe on Dilworth Park or in the nearby SEPTA concourse. Along the parade route, the Kimmel Center at Broad and Spruce will be open for those looking to warm up.

The Creative and Performing Arts High School (CAPA), located at Broad and Carpenter streets, will also be opened. Students will sell hot chocolate and snacks in the grand hall during the parade for spectators looking to warm up. All proceeds from their sales will go to the school's musical budget.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team says the high temperature in Philadelphia on New Year's Day will come in around 20 degrees. Frigid winds will make it feel close to zero. During the parade, temperatures may only reach 15 degrees.

If the 117-year-old parade was postponed, it would have moved to Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. But that weekend is expected to be bitterly cold as well.

The parade has been canceled or postponed in the past due to rain or snow, most recently in 2003. But the Mummers have marched in the cold in the past.