What to Know Philadelphia's iconic Mummers Parade takes place along South Broad Street on New Year's Day.

There are parking and road restrictions in place before, during and after the strut along Broad Street.

The Mummers Parade is believed to be one of the oldest continually-running folk parades in America, dating back to 1901.

A Philadelphia tradition continues on New Year’s Day as the Mummers strut down Broad Street.

The Golden Sunrise fancy brigade gets the parade underway at 9 a.m. at City Hall. Wench, comic and string band divisions follow suit with the parade wrapping up around 6 p.m. at Washington Avenue.

With the annual strut comes plenty of road closures and parking resections. Some that already went into effect Thursday and the closures expand as 2019 approaches.

Here is the full list care of the City of Philadelphia.

Road Closures

Friday, Dec. 28:

Two east travel lanes on 15th Street will be closed from JFK Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. to noon for equipment load-in. 15th Street may be closed completely for short intervals during this time frame if necessary.

Saturday, Dec. 29 and Sunday, Dec. 30:

Two east travel lanes on 15th Street from JFK Boulevard to South Penn Square will be closed for television compound setup starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Closure to remain in place until noon on Wednesday.

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., 15th Street from JFK Boulevard to Chestnut Street and Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street will be closed.

Starting at 4 p.m., Market Street will partially re-open east of 15th Street and 15th Street will partially re-open south of JFK Boulevard until 3 a.m. Jan. 1.

Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019:

From 3 a.m. until the event conclusion, Market Street from 15th to 16th Street, 15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street and JFK Boulevard from 15th Street to 21st Street will be closed.

From 7 a.m. until the event conclusion, Broad Street from South Penn Square (parade route) to Washington Avenue and Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street (dispersal area) will be closed.

“Vehicular traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress.,” the City said. “Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Please refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow and is illegal.”

Parking Restrictions

Thursday, Dec. 27:

Parking is prohibited on the east side of 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to South Penn Square from 6 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Friday, Dec. 28:

No parking from 2 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. on Jan. 2 on the west side of 15th Street from JFK Boulevard to Market Street and Market to Ranstead Street.

Monday, Dec. 31:

No parking from 4 a.m. on Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday, on West Market Street from 15th Street to 20th Street and JFK Boulevard from 15th Street to 21st Street.

Additional Parking Restrictions on Jan. 1, 2019:

Temporary No Parking Zones from 2 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Both sides of street unless noted):

• JFK Blvd from Juniper to 15th Street (south side)

• JFK Blvd from Broad to 16th Street

• Juniper Street from JFK to South Penn Square

• South Penn Square from Juniper to 16th Street (south side)

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 19th Street

• North Broad Street from Cherry to JFK Blvd (west side)

• 15th Street from Race to JFK Blvd

• 16th Street from Chestnut to Race

• 17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow

• 18th Street from Race to Ludlow

• 19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut

• Cherry Street from 15th to 17th

• Arch Street from 15th to 17th

• Washington Ave from 12th to 18th

• Broad Street from Arch to Ellsworth

Parking is prohibited from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. on 15th Street from Arch Street to JFK Boulevard.

Parking is prohibited from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Chestnut Street, from 16th to 18th Streets.

Parking is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the 1500 block of Ranstead Street.

If you plan on driving into town for the parade, the city has a list of available paid lots nearby the route.

Public Transportation

SEPTA’s Regional Rail can be used to access Center City. All lines will be operating on a Sunday schedule.

All buses with the exception of the Route 204 will operate on a Sunday schedule, SEPTA says.

“A number of buses that operate on and around the Mummers Parade route will be on detour,” SEPTA said. “Full details on adjusted bus routing and real-time detour updates will be posted on the System Status section of SEPTA’s website. Customers can also check TransitView or follow @SEPTA_Bus for service information throughout the day as detour information is subject to change.”

Public Safety Info

The City urged people to not leave any items unattended and to be prepared for congestion near the parade route. If you see something say something and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Parents should keep a close eye on their children and attendees are urged to wear appropriate outdoor attire for this time of year.

The parade route is a “No-Drone Zone.”

Happy New Year’s and happy strutting!