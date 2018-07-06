A serious crash involving multiple vehicles has claimed several lives and stopped traffic along Delaware's main artery to the state's beaches.



The crash happened at 3:47 p.m. Friday along Delaware Route 1 near Pine Tree Road in Townsend, Delaware, state police tell NBC10.

State police say multiple people have been killed, but did not provide a specific number.

An aerial view of the scene shows a destroyed white minivan, which no longer has a roof. A maroon pickup truck was also left damaged. Debris is strewn all over the roadway and in the grassy shoulder.



Route 1 has been shut down in both directions. The highway serves as a link from Wilmington and Interstate 95 to Delaware beach towns like Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach.

Drivers are being diverted off of the highway near the scene.

U.S. 13, which runs parallel to the highway, can be used as an alternate route, but major delays are expected.



NBC10 has SkyForce10 and Delaware Bureau reporter Tim Furlong en-route to the scene. Check back for updates.