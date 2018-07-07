5 Family Members 'Wiped Out in the Blink of an Eye' in Crash

A tragic wrong-way crash along one of Delaware's busiest highways on Friday left five people dead, including four children, and four others injured.

A New Jersey family expressed disbelief and grief on Saturday after a father and his four daughters were killed in a head-on crash in Delaware.

"I don't understand why these things happen," said Daniel Trinidad, who lost his brother and four nieces. "The whole family wiped out in the blink of an eye."

The girls' mother suffered serious injuries in the crash but is expected to survive, police said. Three other people were injured.

"I don't know how my sister-in-law will take this," Daniel Trinidad said. "She's the only one who survived."

A pickup truck veered across a grassy median on Delaware Route 1 through Townsend and into northbound traffic, police said. It struck the family's minivan head-on Friday afternoon.

Police haven't identified the victims but family confirmed they were Teaneck residents: Audie Trinidad, 61, and his daughters 20-year-old Nikki, 17-year-old Danna and 13-year-old twins Allison and Melissa.

Audie was a postal carrier and his wife works as a nurse, the family said.

"They're a loving family, God-fearing family," Daniel Trinidad said. "My brother and the kids go to church every Sunday. I don't know why these things happen to nice people."

The oldest daughter had just graduated from college and Danna was going to be a senior in high school. The twins would have entered eighth grade.

Friends said a vigil was planned for 9 p.m. Saturday at Votee Park in Teaneck.

Police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Detectives did not release a preliminary cause.

"It’s certainly heartbreaking as you can imagine, those of us that have families and children, I mean, I feel so bad for this family. I can’t imagine what they’re going through," State police Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.