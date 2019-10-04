What to Know Dulce María Alavez, 5, disappeared from a Bridgeton, New Jersey, park on Monday, Sept. 16.

Authorities believe the girl was abducted.

Despite a prolonged search and federal involvement, the girl has not turned up.

Following the release of recorded 911 calls in which a New Jersey mother reported her 5-year-old daughter missing, and as the search for the child neared its third week, federal, state, county and city officials were once again set to speak to the public and the press.

Dulce María Alavez disappeared the afternoon of Sept. 16 as she played with her 3-year-old brother at Bridgeton City Park. Authorities believe she was abducted, but have thus far been unable to locate the child and have not named any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

On Thursday, NBC10 obtained 911 recordings in which Noema Alavez Pérez tells police that people at the park told her someone had probably abducted the 5-year-old. In the call, Alvarez Pérez tells dispatchers that people at the park saw the girl running, possibly from two men.

None of the information or tips that have come to authorities have borne fruit, however, and though the mother herself acknowledged she has been the subject of suspicion from the public, police have not named her as a suspect and she has continued to plead for information that could help find Dulce María.

On Monday, which marked two full weeks since the child's disappearance, Alavez Pérez implored, "I beg you all, please don't give up on my Dulce. We keep pushing to find her safe."

Authorities have spoken both to Alavez Pérez's boyfriend and Dulce María's father - who resides in Mexico - and have pored over surveillance video in the area to no avail.

The working hypothesis is that a light-skinned, clean-shaven male who appeared to be between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 inches tall with a thin build was the one who took the girl. Police believe he had acne on his face and wore orange sneakers, red pants and a black t-shirt and drove away in a red van.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has also been on the case, adding Dulce María to its "Most Wanted" list of kidnapping victims in hopes of receiving nationwide tips.

Yet she remains missing, a fact that has taken an emotional toll on her family. Alavez Peréz said she and her parents have missed so much work that they have lost their jobs and are relying on food stamps.

She said she can't sleep, instead staying up and looking at photos of her daughter.

Dulce María's grandmother, Norma Pérez, who shared custody of the child, has also begged the public for help in hopes of a safe return.

"She's innocent. She's little. I don't know why they did this," she said.