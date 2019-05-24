NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Brittney Shipp is calling for a mostly clear and comfortable Friday and Saturday before a chance for light showers before humidity builds for Sunday.

What to Know The Memorial day weekend will be summerlike in many areas with cooler temps along the coast and in the mountains.

Some light showers are possible but are only expected in the evening or morning.

Sunday is the hottest day of the bunch with humidity and plenty of sunshine.

The summer season starts this weekend as people flock to the Jersey Shore, Delaware Beaches, Pocono Mountains, numerous weddings or just the local park or restaurant.

With all that driving, and time spent outside, everyone wants to know what the weather will be. The general term to describe it is summerlike. But on the beach, it could feel much cooler with ocean temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. You won’t want to forget your sunscreen.

Here is a day-by-day and area breakdown of the days to come:

Friday:

The windiest day of the bunch.

Philadelphia/Immediate Suburbs

Plenty of sunshine as high temps push to around 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be gusting up to 25 mph making it feel a little bit colder. No chance of rain in the forecast.

Jersey Shore/Delaware Beaches

A mix of sun and clouds as temps warm to around 80. Winds along the Delaware beaches will blow at up to 20 mph while gusts along the Jersey Shore could gust to 30 mph or more. No chance of rain expected.

Poconos

Partly cloudy conditions in the mountains where highs will only get into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Winds could gust to 30 mph or more. No rain is expected.

Saturday:

A picture perfect start to the holiday for all locations..

Philadelphia/Immediate Suburbs

A mostly sunny day with clouds building later in the day. Afternoon highs are expected in the upper 70s with a light breeze. Light showers are possible later in the evening.

Jersey Shore/Delaware Beaches

Bring a sweatshirt to the beach as we will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s. Winds could gust between 10 to 20 mph. Light showers are possible late in the evening.

Poconos

Overcast conditions with a high in the mid to upper 60s. Slights winds and a shower are possible Saturday night.

Sunday:

The summerlike scorcher of the weekend.

Philadelphia/Immediate Suburbs

A partly sunny and sticky day is expected with the high topping out around 90 as humidity builds. There is a chance for light rain sticking around in the morning and returning Sunday night.

Jersey Shore/Delaware Beaches

This is the beach day of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and highs pushing into the high 70s to low 80s in the afternoon after light showers move out in the morning. Rain could return Sunday night.

Poconos

After a chilly start to the day with some lingering early morning showers, temps will warm to the upper 70s Sunday with a slight breeze. There is a chance for light showers during the evening.

Memorial Day:

A dry, warm day for remembrances, parades and barbecues.

Philadelphia/Immediate Suburbs

Any lingering showers should move out during the morning leading to a partly sunny and warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Jersey Shore/Delaware Beaches

After any remaining showers move out early in the day, temps should rise into the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Poconos

Another chilly start with some lingering rain possible before temps push into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Keep checking back with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on air throughout the holiday weekend and download the app to get the latest forecast for your neighborhood.