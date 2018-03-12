Brahim Swaray's car was attacked by an enraged driver wielding a tire iron, he told NBC10.

An enraged driver heading eastbound on Interstate 76 towards Philadelphia smashed another driver’s window with a tire iron in an apparent road rage incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

“He ran up to my car and snatched my car door open,” Brahim Swaray told NBC10, adding that the suspect also hurled racial slurs.

"He was like ... 'Your kind need to go back home. You are not wanted here,'" Swaray said.

The Southwest Philadelphia native said he was driving on I-76 during the evening rush hour when he made a "simple maneuver" the other driver didn’t like.

The suspect got out of his car, which was stopped about 30 feet away, and ran up to Swaray's car.

Swaray tried to speed away, but the other driver smashed his window with a tire iron, he told NBC10.

“It was senseless and all boiled down to road rage,” Swaray said.

“I couldn’t imagine that happening to my wife - someone running up to her and ripping her door open and smashing her window out,” Swaray added.

The suspect, 31-year-old Douglas Gangloff, was taken into custody near 45th and Markets streets in West Philadelphia. He was charged with aggravated assault.

Police found "suspected crack cocaine" and related paraphernalia in Gangloff's car.