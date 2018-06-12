A look at what The Met Philadelphia will look like once it's complete.

The Met Philadelphia is months away from completing its transformation, and Live Nation has zeroed in on a Philadelphia company to be the venue's exclusive food service and retail provider.

Brûlée Catering will be the exclusive food and beverage provider for The Met Philadelphia, Live Nation announced Monday. It will manage and operate the venue's dining, including full-service options and a beverage program.

In the coming months, Live Nation and Brûlée, owned by Philadelphia-based Spectra, will announce partnerships with several local celebrity chefs.

It was announced in May 2017 that entertainment company Live Nation signed a lease for and would occupy The Met, which was built in 1908 by Oscar Hammerstein but had been in a state of decay for decades. The move could help reverse North Broad's reputation.

Read more about the new venue on PBJ.com.

For more business news from around the region, check out pbj.com.