A section of busy Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia will be shut down due to construction for each of the remaining weekends in July.

Beginning Friday at 9 p.m., the busy Philadelphia roadway will close for the weekend for drainage improvements, and to install a new storm sewer.

The road will re-open no later than Monday at 6 a.m. This weekend schedule will repeat for the remaining three weekends in July, Philadelphia Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams said.



Photo credit: City of Philadelphia Streets Commission A look at the stretch of Lincoln Drive that will be closed for weekends for the rest of July.

During the window of construction, motorists will be detoured between Ridge and Wissahickon avenues. Expect delays during busy hours of travel when using alternate routes like Walnut Lane and Henry Avenue.

This announcement comes as the newest phase of the Lincoln Drive Restoration Project. As of now, the City expects the project to continue through December 2019.