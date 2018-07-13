Don't Plan on Using Philadelphia's Lincoln Drive This Weekend Or Any Other Weekend This Month - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 In Motion

NBC10 In Motion

Making your way in the big city and beyond

Don't Plan on Using Philadelphia's Lincoln Drive This Weekend Or Any Other Weekend This Month

The latest phase of the Lincoln Drive Restoration Project is happening on summer weekends

By Brendan Gee

Published at 11:53 AM EDT on Jul 11, 2018 | Updated 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Lincoln Drive Closes This Weekend

    A section of busy Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia will be shut down due to construction for each of the remaining weekends in July. 

    (Published 39 minutes ago)

    Your weekend travels through Philadelphia just got a lot more difficult thanks to the next phase of a construction project along Lincoln Drive.

    Beginning Friday at 9 p.m., the busy Philadelphia roadway will close for the weekend for drainage improvements, and to install a new storm sewer.

    The road will re-open no later than Monday at 6 a.m. This weekend schedule will repeat for the remaining three weekends in July, Philadelphia Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams said.

    A look at the stretch of Lincoln Drive that will be closed for weekends for the rest of July. See Larger
    Photo credit: City of Philadelphia Streets Commission

    During the window of construction, motorists will be detoured between Ridge and Wissahickon avenues. Expect delays during busy hours of travel when using alternate routes like Walnut Lane and Henry Avenue.

    This announcement comes as the newest phase of the Lincoln Drive Restoration Project. As of now, the City expects the project to continue through December 2019.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices