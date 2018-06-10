Traffic on Lincoln Drive will be reduced to one lane between Wayne and Wissahickon avenues as much needed road repair work continues. (Published 6 hours ago)

Continued patience and cooperation is sought from Lincoln Drive commuters as the city continues its $12.1 million renovation project on the pothole marred road with lane closures this week.

Temporary single lane closures between Wayne and Wissahickon avenues will begin Monday, Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams said. Lanes will be intermittently closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in order to avoid peak travel times.

Additionally, night time closures between Ridge and Wayne avenues will continue to allow for the installation of a new sewer at Harvey Street and work in the southern section of the roadway. Drivers traveling between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. will be detoured to Ridge Avenue and Walnut Lane. Since the work involves full closures of the roadway, driver in both directions should expect to take an alternate route.

Detour signs will be in place.

The $12.1 million project, which began this summer, seeks to smooth the road, which was littered with more than 500 potholes after this winter, to improve traffic and pedestrian pathways. The road will be milled and resurfaced. And a new guide rail and new sidewalks will be installed along parts of the roadway.

The road will also include architectural improvements as the retaining wall north of Forbidden Drive will receive a new finish.

The Philadelphia Streets Department is trying to keep traffic flow impact to a minimum during peak evening and morning commute hours. For the majority of the project, two inbound lanes will be maintained during the morning rush hour and two outbound lanes will be open for the evening commute.

The nearly two-year restoration is slated to end in 2019. To stay updated on its progress click here.