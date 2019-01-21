A body was found and a father and son are unaccounted for following a house fire in Lehigh Township, Pennsylvania.

On Monday at 12:47 a.m., police and firefighters responded to an explosion and fire at a two-story farmhouse on the 1100 block of Blue Mountain Drive. The property was built in the early 1900s, officials said.

The fire was brought under control at 3:20 am. Investigators determined that the residents, Bruce Miller Jr., 36, and his son, Bruce Allan Miller, 10, were unaccounted for.

Investigators found a body inside the wreckage but they have not yet identified the victim. State Police fire marshals as well as the Lehigh Township Fire Marshal are currently investigating.