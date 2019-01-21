Body Found, Father and Son Unaccounted For, After House Fire in Lehigh Township - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Body Found, Father and Son Unaccounted For, After House Fire in Lehigh Township

Investigators found a body inside the wreckage but they have not yet identified the victim.

By David Chang

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Body Found, Father and Son Unaccounted For, After House Fire in Lehigh Township
    Family Photo
    Bruce Miller Jr., 36, and his son, Bruce Allan Miller, 10.

    A body was found and a father and son are unaccounted for following a house fire in Lehigh Township, Pennsylvania.

    On Monday at 12:47 a.m., police and firefighters responded to an explosion and fire at a two-story farmhouse on the 1100 block of Blue Mountain Drive. The property was built in the early 1900s, officials said.

    The fire was brought under control at 3:20 am. Investigators determined that the residents, Bruce Miller Jr., 36, and his son, Bruce Allan Miller, 10, were unaccounted for.

    Investigators found a body inside the wreckage but they have not yet identified the victim. State Police fire marshals as well as the Lehigh Township Fire Marshal are currently investigating.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices