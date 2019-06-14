Woman Gives Chase as Wife Is Snatched From King of Prussia Home

Police are investigating an abduction case after they say a woman was forced into a car and driven from her Montgomery County home into Philadelphia.

Several men inside a pair of SUVs arrived at the woman's home on Colonial Place, in King of Prussia, around 11 p.m. Thursday and forced the woman into one of the cars before both vehicles drove off, Upper Merion Township Police Lt. Elverson said in a news release.

A concerned neighbor called police, and around the same time they got another call from the woman's frantic wife, Elverson said. The wife jumped into her own vehicle and gave chase, all the while telling police where the SUVs were headed.

A UMTP vehicle caught up to them on Route 76 as the cars drove into Philadelphia, Elverson said. Philadelphia Police and the Pennsylvania State Police soon joined the search.

The SUVs got off Route 76 and turned onto Ridge Avenue, where police got the victim's wife to pull over, though they could not find the suspect vehicles, Elverson said.

A few hours later, Philadelphia Police found the abducted woman, who was unharmed, the lieutenant said, adding that her wife "could not say who the men were or why they would want to abduct her wife."

The victim's wife also told police that though she did not see the men carrying any weapons, "it was implied that they had guns," Elverson said.

However, police believe the victim was singled out and that there is no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Merion Township Police at 610-265-3232.