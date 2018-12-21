Crashes Cause Slow Ride on I-95

NBC10 First Alert Traffic rerporter Jessica Boyington has your routes to get around a set of crashes slowing things down on I-95 Friday morning.

A series of crashes during rainy conditions caused a traffic mess on busy Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Friday morning, slowing commuters and early holiday travelers.

A tractor-trailer first crashed on I-95 southbound between Academy Road/Exit 32 and Cottman Avenue/Exit 30 around 11 p.m. Thursday. The jackknifed truck took out part of the median and it took crews hours to make repairs.

Then, three other crashes blocked lanes in both directions early Friday morning.

A car became disabled on the northbound lanes at Allegheny Avenue/Exit 25 around 4:15 a.m. and backed up traffic to Girard Avenue/Exit 23.

Another crash blocked the southbound lanes around Allegheny at 4:30 a.m. The drive time by 6:30 was more than 100 minutes from Woodhaven (Route 63) to the Vine Street Expressway (I-676), a drive that normally takes about 25 minutes.

A third crash popped up around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Academy.

No one was seriously hurt in any of the crashes.

Avoid I-95 if possible and give yourself extra time with rain falling on the area. NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington suggests using the Schuylkill Expressway or maybe going over into New Jersey and using I-295 to travel south or north.

A disabled bus also blocked the ramp to the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76 east) from I-676 west around 6:30 a.m. Friday. Use service roads to access I-76.