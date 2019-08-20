Police are searching for two men accused of targeting two local college students in home invasions near West Chester University. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details.

What to Know Police say two men targeted college students in separate home invasions Friday near West Chester University.

The first incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Matlack Street while the second occurred around midnight on Walnut Street.

Police said the suspects stole a student ID during the first incident but didn't take anything during the second.

Police are searching for two men accused of targeting students in separate home invasions at off-campus apartments near West Chester University.

The first incident occurred Friday around 10 p.m. along the 500 block of Matlack Street in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Police said two men, one armed with a gun, forced their way into a student’s apartment. The victim was held up at gunpoint while the apartment was ransacked. The men then stole the victim’s ID before fleeing the scene, police said.

Two hours later, the men targeted another student in an off-campus apartment along the 700 block of Walnut Street in West Chester, police said. The men first spoke to the student, followed him and then forced him into his apartment, according to investigators. They then allegedly ransacked the apartment before fleeing the scene. Nothing was taken during the second incident.

“We don’t have any information about where the actors are from,” Chester County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone said. “But during the course of the investigation, it does appear as though these are certainly related and most likely, not necessarily random.”

The first suspect is described as a man with a beard and mustache standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, Adidas baseball hat and Fila long pants.

The second suspect is described as a man standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-2 with spotty facial hair. Police said both men displayed handguns during the incidents.

If you have any information, please call the West Chester Police Department at 610-696-2700.