Woman Surrenders in Deadly I-95 Hit-&-Run

Loved ones are mourning a father of 4 who was killed in a hit-and-run on I-95 in Chester City early Saturday. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to the victim's friends.

Pennsylvania State Police say a woman has confessed to being behind the wheel in a hit-and-run crash that left a father of four dead along Interstate 95 last year.

Tia Jones surrendered in Delaware County Thursday on accident involving death while not licensed charges in relation to the Dec. 16 death of Ronald Williams along Interstate 95 in Chester.

She said nothing as she entered and left court. She is being held on $250,000 bail.

Jones was driving on a suspended license at the time, police said. She confessed to the deadly crash, police said.



The vehicle, a 2015 Volkswagen Passat, was located Sunday near State Route 9 and Hamburg Road in New Castle County, Delaware. Jones, a mother, is from New Castle, Delaware.

Williams, 46, of Chester, had parked his vehicle on the Highland Avenue Exit off-ramp on southbound I-95 when he got out for an unknown reason. He was then struck by the Passat and the driver continued south on I-95 toward Delaware.



Williams died from his injuries.



Williams, known by his friends as "Peabody," was a popular figure in his community and a father of three sons and one daughter.