Father of 4 Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-95 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Father of 4 Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-95

By David Chang

Published at 6:21 PM EST on Dec 16, 2017 | Updated 2 hours ago

    Loved ones are mourning a father of 4 who was killed in a hit-and-run on I-95 in Chester City early Saturday. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to the victim's friends.

    Loved ones are mourning a father of four who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on I-95 overnight.

    Ronald Jahmail Williams, 46, of Chester, Pennsylvania, parked his vehicle on the Highland Avenue exit off-ramp at I-95 southbound in Chester City shortly before 2:50 a.m. Saturday. Police say Williams got out of his vehicle for an unknown reason and was then struck by a car that was passing by. The driver continued south on I-95 toward Delaware.

    Williams died from his injuries. Police believe the striking vehicle is a black, newer model Volkswagen with front-end and front-windshield damage.

    This is not the actual hit-and-run vehicle but instead a stock picture of the vehicle make and model of the car investigators believe was involved in the crash.
    Photo credit: Pennsylvania State Police

    Williams, known by his friends as "Peabody," was a popular figure in his community and a father of three sons and one daughter.

    "I've known him for years," said Mike Mills. "Good friend of mine. Well-liked guy. Fun-loving guy."

    If you have any information on the incident, please call Pennsylvania State Police at 484-840-1000.

    Ronald Williams

