Boy Struck by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia

A boy is in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia.

The boy, who police believe is between the ages of 8 and 10, was getting out of a car parked along the 6700 block of Large Street Sunday night when he was struck by another vehicle passing by. The striking vehicle then drove off, blowing a stop sign in the process.

Neighbors told NBC10 they heard a loud “thud” and then the sound of screaming.

The boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital. Police have not yet revealed his condition or a description of the hit-and-run vehicle.

