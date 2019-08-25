Boy Struck by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Boy Struck by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia

The boy, who police believe is between the ages of 8 and 10, was getting out of a car parked along the 6700 block of Large Street when he was struck by another vehicle passing by

By David Chang and Drew Smith

Published 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    10 Tips for Buying Safe Toys

    A boy is in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia.

    The boy, who police believe is between the ages of 8 and 10, was getting out of a car parked along the 6700 block of Large Street Sunday night when he was struck by another vehicle passing by. The striking vehicle then drove off, blowing a stop sign in the process.

    Neighbors told NBC10 they heard a loud “thud” and then the sound of screaming.

    The boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital. Police have not yet revealed his condition or a description of the hit-and-run vehicle.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices