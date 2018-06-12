Woman Sexually Assaulted While Walking Home in Hatfield Borough - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Woman Sexually Assaulted While Walking Home in Hatfield Borough

Hatfield Township police ask for public's help in identifying two persons of interest after a woman was sexually assaulted while walking home

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    A woman was sexually assaulted while walking home from a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, business last week.

    The attack took place on East Vine and Berry streets in Hatfield early Friday morning, Hatfield Township police said Tuesday. The woman had just left a business in town and was in a residential area.

    On Tuesday, police released the photos of two men — one with a backward hat and "USA" T-shirt and another in a green polo shirt — who were at the same establishment as the woman prior to the assault. Investigators called the men persons of interest.

    Hatfield police say these persons of interest were at an establishment with a woman before she was sexually assaulted on June 8. 2018. See Larger
    Photo credit: Hatfield Township Police Department

    Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call Hatfield police at (215)-855-0903 or email them at policetips@hatfield-township.org.

    NBC10 has a crew at the scene gathering more details.

      

