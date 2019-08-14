80 Children Safely Escorted by Police From Daycare Center Near Heavily-Armed Barricade - NBC 10 Philadelphia
80 Children Safely Escorted by Police From Daycare Center Near Heavily-Armed Barricade

Sweet images of cops carrying little kids and walking children across the street provided a little hope on an otherwise dark day

By NBC10 Staff

Published 3 hours ago

    About 80 children were trapped for hours inside a daycare center Wednesday following a shooting that left several police officers wounded by gunfire and an ongoing barricade.

    The barricade, which involved two officers and at least one heavily-armed gunman, was a block away from the Precious Babies Learning Academy at the corner of North 15th Street and Erie Avenue.

    But in a scene that gave a little hope to an otherwise dark day, all the children were seen shortly after 7 p.m. getting a police escort from the daycare to a safe location.

    The sweet images showed the kids holding hands with the cops, and even some carried by the uniformed officers.

    Before the children were safely removed, the owner of the daycare told NBC10 in an interview that her staff kept all the children in "shelter-in-place" mode while they waited for instructions.

    "All the children are safe," the owner, Yvonne Thomas-Curry, said.

      

