A trip to the neighborhood gas station ended with a young man fighting for his life after being shot in front of his family’s Philadelphia home.

The 22-year-old got into an argument with a man as he bought some lottery tickets and chips from the Sunoco on South Broad Street just before 1 a.m., witnesses told investigators.

“After the argument the man he argued with followed him,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “The victim was entering the front door of a family member’s home when the shooter fired at least six shots.”

Police scooped up the critically injured man from in front of the home on the 1300 block of Fitzwater Street and rushed him to a nearby hospital, Small said. The man underwent surgery at the hospital for multiple gunshot sounds to his back, torso and legs.

A 61-year-old woman inside the home wasn’t hurt despite one of the bullets going into the row house.

The only description of the shooter is that he is a man who was wearing all dark clothing and ran from the scene on foot. It wasn’t known if the shooter and injured man knew each other before the argument.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philly police.