Don't Miss These Passover & Easter Events This Weekend

With a holiday weekend approaching -- Passover begins Friday and Easter is on Sunday -- and slightly more spring-like weather on the horizon, there are tons of enjoyable activities happening in the area to celebrate.

Pennsylvania

The Hop-A-Long Trail - Head to Franklin Square in Philly on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for The Hop-A-Long Trail, a new twist on the park's traditional Great Egg Hunt. Children 10 and under will receive Easter-themed tools to help them locate giant spring tulips and collect eggs along the way.

Bunny Brunch & Egg Hunt - The Market at DelVal in Doylestown is hosting a Bunny Brunch & Egg Hunt on Friday and Saturday. The brunch will consist of treats such as carved ham, apple French toast, omelets, bacon and more. Visitors can take photos with the Easter Bunny and then take a wagon ride to the "Hunting Grounds" to search for eggs.

Passover Seder Menu at London Grill - The London Grill on Fairmount Avenue in Philly will have a special seder menu for the first and second night of Passover, Friday and Saturday. The full meal is $45 per person, and a seder plate is included.

Easter Bunny Brunch - Philadelphia Zoo is hosting Easter Bunny Brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can enjoy a brunch buffet, an Easter egg hunt, crafts and photos with the Easter Bunny. Space is limited.

Easter Promenade - On Easter Sunday, join legions of bunnies and folks dressed in their Easter best for Philadelphia's 87th annual Easter Promenade. The parade, led by Master of Ceremonies Henri David, travels from the corner of Passyunk Avenue and South Street down to 2nd Street beginning at 12:30 p.m. There will be Easter treats, live music, Easter Bunny photo ops and contests for people and pets.

New Jersey

Easter Bunny Visit and Egg Hunt - Visit Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township this weekend to see the Easter Bunny and take part in an egg hunt. The Easter Bunny will be at the park Friday through Saturday, and the egg hunts will take place Saturday and Sunday.

Brunch With Bunny - On Saturday, enjoy brunch with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt and children's amusement park rides at Camden Children's Garden.

The Great Egg Hunt - Children take to the sands of Ocean City on Saturday in search of 100,000 candy-filled eggs on 11th through 14th street beaches for the annual Great Egg Hunt from 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Lil Peeps Hayride and Easter Egg Hunt - For a unique Easter experience, head to Creamy Acres Farm in Mullica Hill for a hayride down the "bunny trail" to an egg hunt, then kids can take pictures with the Easter Bunny, play games and visit the barnyard petting area.

Delaware

Easter Bunny Express - All aboard the Easter Bunny Express! Hop on the train at Wilmington & Western Railroad's Greenbank Station in Wilmington on Friday or Saturday for an hour-and-a-half long ride to Ashland complete with the Easter Bunny.

Book With a Bunny - At Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington on Easter Sunday, kids can enjoy story time all about bunnies and even meet a real-live giant rabbit from the zoo.

