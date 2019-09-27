Dray Clark, an NBC10 reporter and anchor, was arrested Friday and charged in a domestic-related assault involving his girlfriend, police said.

Clark, 41, is charged with 16 crimes including simple assault, making terroristic threats, harassment and theft.

A woman described as Clark’s girlfriend told police that an argument outside Clark's Chester, Pennsylvania, home late Thursday escalated and Clark struck her several times, put his hands around her throat and choked her, according to a police criminal complaint.

The woman told police she later agreed to enter Clark’s home because her young son was there. Inside the house, the criminal complaint said, Clark again escalated physical violence and choked the woman.

The police report filed Friday mentions that Clark was arrested last weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, and accused of beating the same woman.

NBC10 issued this statement a short time ago: "Station management learned today that Dray Clark was arrested on both domestic violence related cases. We take these allegations very seriously. Effective immediately, Dray will be off the air pending the station’s investigation."

Clark was arraigned Friday afternoon and unsecured bail was set at $20,000.