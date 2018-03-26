Republican Pennsylvania Congressman Won't Seek Re-Election - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Republican Pennsylvania Congressman Won't Seek Re-Election

Chester County's Ryan Costello won't seek another term in U.S. Congress

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa., won't seek reelection. The Republican stated the new congressional map and wanting to spend time with family as the reasons for his decision.

    A Republican congressman representing the Philadelphia suburbs has announced that he will not seek re-election, boosting Democratic hopes of winning his U.S. House seat.

    U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello announced on Sunday that he would not be running, ending weeks of speculation about his future.

    During an appearance on MSNBC, the second-term congressman called it "the most difficult decision" he's ever had to make and said it was due to a number of factors including the state's new congressional map.

    Under the discarded map, Costello's suburban Philadelphia district had a Republican majority that nevertheless helped Clinton beat Trump there by 2 percentage points in 2016. The redrawn district has slightly more Democrats and Clinton would have won it by 9 percentage points.

    Costello was expected to face a tough election battle against Democrat Chrissy Houlahan.

      

