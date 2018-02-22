Note the brownish-red section of the old map. Dubbed "Goofy Kicking Donald Duck," the former 7th congressional district was one of the most gerrymandered in the U.S.

And they’re off the races!

Less than one week after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued a new congressional map, candidates from around the region are switching districts and even potential seats.

Congressman Brendan Boyle announced via Facebook that he will seek re-election in Philadelphia’s new 2nd District, not Montgomery County’s 4th District.

“I am running for re-election in the place where I was born, raised and lived,” he said. “I know my friends, supporters, and constituents in Montgomery County who reached out to me this week and asked me to run in Montco will be disappointed with my decision.”

Boyle represents the former 13th District, which comprised portions of both Philadelphia and Montgomery counties. The newly unveiled 2nd District just represents Philly while the updated 4th District is exclusively Montco.

Meanwhile, Rep. Madeleine Dean announced Thursday that she is dropping her bid for lieutenant governor and instead running for Congress in Montgomery County. She previously represented Abington and Upper Dublin.

“Pennsylvania sends 18 Congressmen and two Senators to represent us in Washington, and not one of them – not one – is a woman,” she said in a statement.

“We have a Republican-controlled Congress that isn’t doing its part to hold Donald Trump accountable – a majority that is undermining the education of our children, a woman’s right to choose, a delegation that refuses to support common sense gun safety measures.”

Dean said she made the decision after receiving encouragement from both former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell and former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter.

These campaign switches are the result of a new congressional map, released Monday by the state’s highest court. Democrats largely saw the redistricting as a boost to their odds of claiming up to six seats in the House of Representatives.

But Republicans were quick to sue in federal court, accusing Democrats of partisan gerrymandering.

House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati said the state's highest court usurped legislative authority when it issued the new map on Monday, calling it an unprecedented decision.

"The Pennsylvania Supreme Court conspicuously seized the redistricting process and prevented any meaningful ability for the Legislature to enact a remedial map to ensure a court drawn map,'' they wrote in an electronic filing.

Gerrymandering, however, is what caused the Pennsylvania court to issue a new map in the first place. The previous map was drawn up in 2010 along partisan lines after Republicans swept the governor’s seat and gained several seats in the state legislature.