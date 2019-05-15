Sean Anderson from Chester County, Pennsylvania is accused of drilling holes in the walls of Target store dressing rooms across two counties. Anderson is currently charged with criminal mischief.

A Chester County, Pennsylvania, man is out on bond after his arrest for drilling multiple holes inside Target changing rooms, police say.

Sean Anderson was charged with criminal mischief for drilling holes in multiple changing rooms at the Target on 100 Upland Square Drive in West Pottsgrove Township, according to a police affidavit. Authorities believe he may be the same person responsible for drilling holes in other Target changing rooms throughout the area.

A loss prevention officer at the store was aware that someone had been drilling holes in Target changing rooms and had a description of the suspect, according to the affidavit. In fact, on May 4, employees had noticed holes in the changing room of that exact same Target and had caulked them over.

On May 9, the loss prevention officer noticed Anderson going in and out of dressing, which prompted her to check on the previous holes, the affidavit said. After noticing that the holes had been re-drilled, she called police.

The responding officer noticed multiple holes in different changing rooms and saw that one of the holes had gray foam inside, the affidavit said. The officer detained Anderson and, after walking him to his police vehicle, checked the area where Anderson had been standing.

There, the officer allegedly found a drill bit, wooden block and tweezers tucked inside the pocket of a pair of sweatpants that were on a rack. After searching Anderson, the officer said he also found a piece of foam that matched the foam inside one of the changing room holes.

Anderson posted bail after being charged with misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime and criminal mischief for causing an estimated $1,250 of damage. Police have not said why they think he is the same person who drilled the holes in other Target changing rooms.

A spokesperson for Target sent a statement to NBC10 regarding the arrest.

"At Target, we have no tolerance for this behavior in our stores," the spokesperson wrote. "Last week, we discovered that fitting rooms had been tampered with in several Montgomery County stores. We immediately investigated the situation, engaged the West Pottsgrove Police and provided them with video and photos of the suspect. We appreciate the support of law enforcement and will continue to provide them with whatever we can to support their investigation."