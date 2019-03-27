Celebrate Phillies Opening Day With Food Deals and Freebies

Citizens Bank Park has several new additions where the fans will be able to drink and eat before games and you're getting a sneak peek.

Ring the bell! We are only one sleep away from the Phillies' opening day with Bryce Harper.

Businesses around the city are celebrating the start of MLB season with free food, tickets and discounts.

From pizza to hot dogs, here are deals to look out for in Philadelphia on Thursday, March 28:

Shake Shack:

Thursday is a big day for Shake Shack in Philly! Not only is a new location opening at Citizens Bank Park, but the burger chain is also giving out a limited number of Phillies tickets to customers on opening day. The tickets will be given out on a first-come first-serve basis at all Philadelphia locations.

To find the closest Shake Shack near you in Philly, click here.

BurgerFi:

What better way to start off baseball season than with some hot dogs? BurgerFi is offering $2 wagyu beef hot dogs to guests who come in on March 28. The hot dogs come with complimentary toppings and are limited two hot dogs per person.

Find your closest BurgerFi location here.

Papa Johns:

Staying in to watch the game? Papa Johns has you covered. Order $20 worth of food on your rewards card and get a free, large 2-topping pizza. The opening week promotion is running until Sunday, March 31.

To find your local Papa Johns, click here.