We're only two days away from the Phillies opening day game. Ahead of the big game, we take a look at what's new at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia Phillies fans are only days from a highly-anticipated debut.

No, not (just) Bryce Harper.

Citizens Bank Park is hoping to give spectators the ultimate ballgame experience with the unveiling of its new mouthwatering food options and interactive fan destinations.

The ballpark is hoping to hit a home run with its new menu. For the first time, Shake Shake will open one of its locations inside the home of the Phillies. The popular burger chain is known for its crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

Questlove of the Roots is also serving up a contribution of his own with Questlove's Cheesesteak, a plant-based take on Philly's favorite sandwich. Toppings include white cheese sauce and signature pepper relish.

Fans of sweet and salty combinations can get their fix with the donut burger at Boardwalk Eats. The burger's topped with American cheese, applewood bacon, and cherry pepper jam.

And for the people who can never get enough bacon, cheesy bacon-topped tator tots will be available at P.J. Whelihan's. The tots are also served with shredded cheese, cheese sauce, and scallions.

If bacon isn't your thing, perhaps the vegan lettuce wraps and tandoori chicken wings at Harry the K's Bar & Grille will be.

But those tasty treats aren't the only changes sliding into Citizens Bank Park.

Starting this season, the iconic 19-foot Liberty Bell from Veterans Stadium will be displayed outside of the stadium's third base gate. While there won't be the chance to #RingTheBell, people will be able to pose for photos with the 5,000-pound structure.

The newly-refurbished bell was installed to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Veterans Stadium's demolition.

Fans can also cheer on the Phils from Pass and Stow, an outdoor area adjacent to the Third Base Plaza. The new addition features a beer garden, Goose Island Bar, and 44 television screens.

"This is a great time to be a Phillies fan,” Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said. "We are confident that our fans are going to really enjoy these improvements and their overall experience at Citizens Bank Park."