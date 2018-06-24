The search is on for a driver who hit and killed a child in West Philadelphia and then fled the scene. Meanwhile, the neighborhood is struggling to come to grips with the tragedy. (Published Saturday, June 23, 2018)

A car police believe struck a 5-year-old boy in West Philadelphia Friday, killing him before the driver sped away, was turned over to police Sunday.

Philadelphia police said the car was turned in to police at the 26th District Headquarters located in Fishtown Sunday afternoon. No arrests were announced as the investigation continued.

Xavier Moy, 5, was hit along the 5000 block of Irving Street around 4 p.m. Friday, family members and police said.

Family members said the boy was playing in the street with others when a sedan rolled down the street and hit him.

Late Saturday, Philadelphia police released a photo of the suspected car.

On Sunday, police released more information about and clearer photos of the suspected vehicle, a blue, four-door 2016 Hyundai Sonata with Pennsylvania license plate #KDD-7513.

Initial reports had described the car that struck Xavier Moy as green.

Photo credit: Philadelphia Police

The driver left the scene after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to please or call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS or the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180.

On Saturday, Xavier's family begged any witnesses to come forward.

"I could be anybody, you could be me sitting here," said Logan White, Xavier's father. "It's always somebody else 'til it happens to you."

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police has offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

