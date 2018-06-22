Boy, 5, Killed After Being Hit by Car in West Philadelphia

A 5-year-old died on Friday after being struck by a car whose driver then fled the scene. The child was struck on Irving Street in West Philadelphia.

A boy has died after being struck by a car along a West Philadelphia street Friday evening.

Xavier Moy, 5, was hit along the 5000 block of Irving Street around 4 p.m., family members and police said.

Family members said the boy was playing in the street with others when a green sedan rolled down the street and hit him.

Moy was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment, but couldn't be saved, police said.

Xavier Moy, 5, was killed in a hit and run in West Philadelphia on June 22, 2018.

Photo credit: Family Photo / NBC10

Police roped off the street and a large pool of blood sat near the sidewalk.

The driver fled the scene after the crash, police said. A description of the driver and exact make of the car was not immediately available.



