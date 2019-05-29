Rescue Efforts Underway After Plane Crashes in Cape May

Rescue efforts are underway as crews work to find a submerged plane that went down in Cape May, New Jersey.

A small plane went down Wednesday morning near the Cape May Point State Park, New Jersey, U.S. Coast Guard officials confirmed.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Andy Kendrick told The Press of Atlantic City a bystander on Wednesday reported a downed plane in the ocean off Cape May Point. The Coast Guard has dispatched several boats to the scene.

The Cape May Fire Department and lifeguards are also helping with the search.

The aircraft remains submerged, according to the FAA. Rescue operations are underway. There is no word on injuries.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.