A Burlington City man was arrested after he allegedly tried to lure two underage girls, touched the shoulder of one of them and harassed a woman.

Johnnie Moore, 19, was arrested and charged with luring and harassment.

Police said there may be more victims and are encouraging others to come forward.

On Monday, around 7:50 a.m., Burlington Police were called to the 400 block of High Street for a report of a man soliciting a woman. When they arrived they were met by a woman who told them she was approached by a man who asked her for sexual favors. Witnesses told police the same man also approached two underage girls between the ages of 10 and 14 nearby. He allegedly touched the shoulder of one of the girls.

The girl smacked the man’s arm away, fled the scene and reported the incident to a crossing guard on High and Federal streets, according to police.

“The juvenile did absolutely everything correct,” Burlington City Police Chief John Fine said.

Police identified the man as Johnnie Moore, 19. He was arrested and charged with luring and harassment in reference to the adult victim and lodged in the Burlington County Jail.

Police also notified the Burlington City School District and a letter was sent out to parents of students. Police said more victims may be out there and are asking parents to speak to their children.

“This is our first interaction with this individual but if I’m a parent that lives in Burlington City and my kid walks to school, I want that parent to know we are taking this very seriously,” Chief Fine said.

If you have any information, please call the Burlington City Criminal Investigation Division at 609-386-0262, Ext. 221.