10-Year-Old Boy Shot in the Head in Philadelphia

A 10-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday in Northeast Philadelphia after being shot in the back of the head during a drive-by shooting, police said.

The victim was struck by gunfire as most students were leaving school for the day.

The child was on Torresdale Avenue near Margaret Street, about 2 blocks from Warren G. Harding Middle School, when he was shot at least once by an unidentified shooter.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

The shooting comes amid escalating gun violence throughout the city, including the death of a 2-year-old girl and the grievous injury of an 11-month-old boy.

Hours before the shooting, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced "expanded initiatives" for neighborhoods most plagued by gun violence, including intervention programs and rapid response outreach.

The programs would start in the spring, according to an emailed statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.