Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of 2-Year-Old Girl

An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a 2-year-old girl.

Police announced Tuesday night that a male suspect was taken into custody in Chester, Pennsylvania. He has not yet been formally charged.

Nikolette Rivera died from bullets fired into her home on North Water Street in Kensington on Sunday afternoon.

The girl was shot once in the back of the head while her mother was shot once in the right side of the head and once in the back. A contractor, who was doing work inside the home at the time, was also shot once in the stomach.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 4 p.m. The child's mother and the man were both taken to Temple University Hospital. The man is in critical condition while the woman is stable.

Sources told NBC10 Tuesday night the shooting was drug-related and the intended target of the gunman was not home at the time.

Another shooting occurred five minutes earlier on 400 East Clearfield Street, which is about a half a mile away. No one was hurt during that shooting. Coulter said they found evidence that a rifle was used in the Water Street shooting while both a rifle and a handgun may have been used in the Clearfield Street shooting.

Rivera was one of two young victims of gun violence over the weekend.

On Saturday, 11-month-old Yazeem Jenkins was shot while in the backseat of a car driving on North Seventh Street, police said.

Jenkins was struck four times by bullets: once in the head, once in the neck and twice in the buttocks, police said. He remains in critical condition and is not expected to fully recover from his wounds, investigators said.

The city offered $30,000 rewards in both cases.