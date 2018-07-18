State Police Find Body on I-95 Off-Ramp in Philly - NBC 10 Philadelphia
State Police Find Body on I-95 Off-Ramp in Philly

By David Chang

Published 11 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An investigation is underway after a body was found on an I-95 off-ramp in Philadelphia Wednesday.

    • Police are working to identify the victim and determine a cause of death.

    • This is the third body that was found in Philadelphia within the past two days.

    An investigation is underway after a body was found on an I-95 off-ramp in Philadelphia Wednesday.

    Pennsylvania state police responded to the I-95 northbound off-ramp to Allegheny Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. When the troopers arrived, they found the body of a man near the exit ramp.

    The ramp was closed for several hours but later reopened.

    Police are working to identify the victim and determine a cause of death. If you have any information, please call the Pennsylvania State Police Philadelphia Criminal Investigation Unit at 215-452-5216.

    This is the third body that was found in Philadelphia within the past two days. A man’s body was found wrapped in plastic tarp inside a Spring Garden apartment Wednesday morning while the body of a woman was found in a suitcase in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

      

