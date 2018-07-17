Human Remains Found in Suitcase in Southwest Philadelphia

Police say human remains were found inside of a suitcase in Southwest Philadelphia.

An investigation is underway after human remains were found in a suitcase in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

A passerby made the grisly discovery around 4:15 p.m. on the 2700 block of Ruby Terrace.

Detectives say a manager and housing police at a nearby housing development noticed a strong odor and saw maggots coming from a 2 feet by 2 feet suitcase. They then discovered the remains of an unidentified woman inside.

Police say the suitcase was within feet of several neighbors and children who live in the development.



"It's a horrifying discovery for everybody involved here," Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker said. "From the people living here to the officers arriving here and dealing with the situation."



Investigators are working to identify the victim and determined a cause of death.

If you have any information, please call Philadelphia Police.