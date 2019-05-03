Take a virtual trip down Broad Street, the same route that runners at Sunday's Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take, some as qucikly as around 45 minutes!

What to Know The Blue Cross Broad Street Run takes over Philadelphia's Broad Street Sunday.

Road and parking restrictions will be in place starting early Sunday.

SEPTA is offering extra subway and regional rail service to get people to the starting line.

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is off to the races with 40,000 or so runners this Sunday. But don’t let these road closures keep you from experiencing the 10-mile event or trying to get around it.

The race starts in waves at 8 a.m.

Broad Street Closure:

4 a.m. - Race start area around Broad Street between Olney Avenue and Windrim Avenue will close.

Inspired Widow Takes on Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Veronica McNeish finds purpose and a way to empower her two children by moving forward with participating in Sunday's Blue Cross Broad Street Run after the tragic loss of her husband due to sudden cardiac arrest. NBC10 reporter Matt DeLucia has her story. (Published 5 hours ago)

7 a.m. - Broad Street from Windrim Avenue to Erie Avenue will close.

7:30 a.m. - Broad Street will close the entire 10-mile distance of the course, including around City Hall.

Sections of Broad Street will re-open on a rolling basis as the course is cleared. The entire length of Broad Street is expected to be open by noon, the City said.

Running Einsteins Take 1st Lap at Blue Cross Broad Street Run Expo

NBC10's Tim Furlong releases the Running Einsteins on their first lap to promote the race and The Eintein Healthcare Network at the Blue Cross Broad Street Run Health and Wellness Expo Friday. (Published 2 hours ago)

All drivers and motorists should expect delays in the area of the run on Sunday morning. Also don't expect to be able to drive across Broad Street during the race.

SEPTA Transportation:

SEPTA will be offering every registered participant in the run a free ride on the Broad Street Line before the race until 9 a.m. Competitors must show their official race bib number to a SEPTA cashier for free entry.

There will be 12 additional Express Broad Street Line Trains operating every 10 minutes before the race, departing NRG Station beginning at 4.10 a.m., with stops at Olney Transportation Center and Fern Rock Transportation Center. The starting line is between the Olney and Logan stops of the Broad Street Line.

Early morning service will also be provided on the Glenside Combined Line to connect runners to the Broad Street Line at Fern Rock.

SEPTA will also detour the following bus routes from 7:30 a.m. until the conclusion of the event: 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 15, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 29, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 53, 54, 56, 60, 61, 64, 68, 75, 79, 124, 125, G, J, H-XH, and R.

Route 15 trolley service will be replaced with bus service.

Parking:

Race participants can park at the South Philly stadium complex and take the Broad Street Line to the start of the race. But, with Phillies and Sixers games in the afternoon, they must clear the lots by noon.

Cars must be moved off Broad Street by early Sunday. There is no parking permitted from Olney Avenue to the Navy Yard from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.