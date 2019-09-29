Bentley had become a fixture at the Pennsylvania SPCA after a nearly three-year stay. But now the lovable American Bulldog finally has a place to call home. (Published 55 minutes ago)

Bentley spent more than 1,000 days at a Philadelphia animal shelter, but now the longtime resident has finally found a forever home.

To be exact, the lovable American Bulldog spent 1,076 days at the Pennsylvania SPCA, putting his stay there at nearly three years, according to the shelter. For him, that's half his life in a Kennel.

As of Saturday, though, the pup finally has a permanent family.

"It's bittersweet, but more than that, it's beautiful. Our Bentley will need no more #TuesdayswithBentley, because he's in a new home where every day is a new day with Bentley," the PSPCA said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram It's here. The day we wait for in animal welfare. The day when you approach the kennel of a dog who has been in the shelter for exactly 1,076 days...and they aren't there. They aren't there for the best reason - they are spending their first day in their #furever family. It's bittersweet, but more than that, it's beautiful. Our Bentley will need no more #TuesdayswithBentley, because he's in a new home where every day is a new day with Bentley. BENTLEY IS ADOPTED! We will miss him, but more than that, we will celebrate that we didn't give up - you never gave up. It's been almost three years, half of his life, but together, we did it, we found him his perfect family. Thank you, to everyone who shared his story, to everyone who sent him special treats, to all the volunteers who loved him every one of those 1,076 days, and especially to his shelter staff who was his family until his family came along. It takes a village, and today, we celebrate. #animalrescue #animalwelfare #dogs #dogsofinstagram #adopted #adoptdontshop #americanbulldog #bulldogsofinsta A post shared by Pennsylvania SPCA (@pspca) on Sep 28, 2019 at 7:08am PDT

A fixture at the shelter for years, Bentley became somewhat of a social media darling during his stay, even featuring in his own version of the opening to "The Office."

Even an altruist, though, Bentley used his fame for the greater good. In August, he landed a $10,000 donation for improvements at the shelter.

Now, his kindness has finally been repaid. As the PSPCA put it, "It takes a village, and today, we celebrate."