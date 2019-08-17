Social Media Star Bentley Helps Win PSPCA Shelter $10k Gift

Bentley, a dog who has been staying at the PSPCA animal shelter in North Philadelphia, got a special birthday gift in which the entire shelter can find gratitude: a donation from Greater Good.

Bentley's kennel is going glam!

The American Bulldog, who has lived at the Pennsylvania SPCA for two years, is getting a little bit of a makeover for his living space in the shelter, thanks to a donation from GreaterGood.org.

But Bentley's upgrades are only part of the gift. The rest of the $10,000 donation, presented on Friday, will help all the animals at the shelter and assist the shelter with operating costs, according to Greater Good, a not-for-profit that supports the wellness of animals and people.

You might have seen Bentley before. He's a social media star; his #TuesdayswithBentley posts are featured every Tuesday on the PSPCA’s social media accounts.

"I've got the peanut butter, could you be my jelly?" Bentley is waiting for his perfect family to come along, the perfect complement to his couch potato style. It's another #TuesdayswithBentley, help us share this boy to find him a #furever family! pic.twitter.com/rYmZUgjw4u — Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) August 13, 2019

He even did his own version of the opening to "The Office."

So far, Bentley is still available for adoption at the PSPCA, at 350 East Erie Avenue in Philadelphia, but PSPCA staff are hoping that he'll find a new home during Clear the Shelters Day.