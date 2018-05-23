The oyster bar Vernick Fish is the first of four restaurants that will be a part of the Four Seasons' newest offerings in the state-of-the-art Comcast Technology Center.

Vernick Fish Will Be New Four Seasons' 1st Restaurant

A modern oyster bar will soon be added to Philadelphia's extensive food scene in Center City's newest skyscraper.

The Four Seasons announced Wednesday that Vernick Fish will open inside the Comcast Technology Center this fall. It's one of four restaurants coming to the new tower and the first concept to be unveiled.

Helmed by the award-winning Chef Greg Vernick, the eatery will serve seafood and have a selection of other proteins and vegetables for guests.

The new Comcast Technology Center is located at the intersection of Arch and North 19th streets, and is the tallest building in Philadelphia standing at 1,121 feet. The building will become the new home of NBC10 and Telemundo62.

Although the Four Seasons Hotel will be located between the 48th and 60th floor, Vernick Fish will remain at street level, offering accommodations for up to 200 guests both day and night, including both indoor and outdoor patio seating, communal and private dining and an energetic bar.

Chef Vernick is excited to bring his his latest eatery to the City of Brotherly Love.

"I’ve had a modern take on an American oyster bar in mind for the last several years, and I’m grateful to be able to open another restaurant in Philadelphia, a city that I will forever call home,” he said.

Comcast is the parent company of NBC10.