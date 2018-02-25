An 18-year-old man who police believe sprayed a New Jersey house with bullets last week, killing a boy inside, has been arrested more than 1,000 miles away in Florida, authorities said.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday night that Karon Council was arrested in Pompano Beach.

"Council will be housed at Broward County Jail, then extradited to New Jersey to face charges," the sheriff's office tweeted Sunday night.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said Sunday that they were searching for a second person involved in Wednesday night's shooting in Asbury Park that left the 10-year-old boy dead.

The boy, Yovanni Banos-Merino, was at home with his 38-year-old mother, Lilia Merino, when shots were fired into the house, police said. Banos-Merino died of a single gunshot wound. His mother, who was hit in the leg, was hospitalized and later released.

Council faces murder, aggravated assault, and other charges in the shooting. The prosecutor's office said federal, state and local law enforcement agencies were working to find Council.

A 16-year-old Neptune Township boy was arrested Thursday and charged with numerous counts, including murder and aggravated assault. But authorities said they believe he was an accomplice of the shooter.

Officials still haven't disclosed a motive for Wednesday night's shooting in Asbury Park. Authorities said the boy and his mother were not the intended targets.

Monmouth County prosecutors have released few details on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. But they say the shooter was gunning for a man who lived in the same home as the two victims.