Capt. John Ryan, commanding officer of the Philadelphia Police Homicide Division, discusses arrests in the execution-style killings of four people in a Southwest Philadelphia basement.

Two of the victims found drugs stashed inside a home they were renovating, police said. A deal to return the drugs turned deadly.

One man is charged with murder. Charges are pending against a second man. A warrant is out for a third suspect.

The discovery of a hidden drug stash led to the execution killing of a teenage girl and three adults in the basement of a Southwest Philadelphia home, police said.

Philadelphia police on Thursday implicated three people in the fatal Thanksgiving week shooting that shocked the community and veteran police officers.

Jahil Porter, 32, is charged with four counts of murder and related offenses in the deaths of Maurice Taylor, 31; his half-brother 28-year-old Akeem Mattox; Tiyaniah Hopkins, 20; and 17-year-old Yaleah Hall.

Charges are pending against a second man who police did not name at a news conference Thursday afternoon. They said a warrant is also out for a third man who is also unnamed.

Loved Ones Mourn Victims of Execution Style Murders

Loved ones attended a vigil Tuesday night to mourn the victims of execution-style murders. The four victims were found dead inside a house in Southwest Philadelphia. We found out that two of the victims were half-brothers described by family members as loving fathers. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018)

Ross called the men "very violent, vicious individuals."

Taylor and Mattox were renovating the home where they were killed. Homicide Capt. John Ryan said the men discovered illegal drugs hidden in either that home or another property they were renovating.

The men apparently tried to broker a deal with Porter and the others to sell the drugs back. Ryan said the suspects were planning to rob the victims, but it escalated into an execution.

Woman Executed in Southwest Philadelphia Remembered Fondly

The family of Tiyaniah Hopkins, one of the victims in the brutal, execution-style murder of two men and two women in a Southwest Philadelphia basement Monday, said Hopkins went to hang out with the other victims that night. Her uncle said Tiyaniah called him on the phone hours before she went over to the house where she and three others were murdered. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018)

"It was terrible. They were all laid on the ground and they were basically executed," the captain said.

All four victims were shot in the head. At least one victim knew one of the accused, Ryan said.

The female victims, Hopkins and Hall, weren't aware of the drug sell-back and became innocent bystanders, according to Ryan.

The night of the killings a neighbor heard loud bangs, but didn't call police because they thought it was construction work, police said. Investigators believe those sounds were the fatal gunshots.

A portion of the drug stash has been recovered.

Porter was arrested Wednesday, Ryan said. The second suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning.