Four people were found shot to death in the basement of a Southwest Philadelphia home Monday.

Each person found just after noon in a home along the 5100 block of Malcolm Street, just off Baltimore Avenue, was shot in the head, Philadelphia police said.

The victims, two men and two women, ranged in age from 20 to around 40, police said.

No word yet on a motive for the shooting or possible suspect.

This story is developing and will be updated.