Allentown Car Explosion Prompts Street Closures, Detours

At least one person was killed Saturday night in Allentown, Pennsylvania, after an "intentional" car explosion, officials said.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies descended on the immediate area of West Turner Street near North Hall Street, prompting street closures and public transportation detours.

Commuters were asked Sunday morning to avoid the area from 7th to 8th streets and Linden to Chew streets. A shelter has been set up at Cleveland Elementary School at 424 9th Street for anyone displaced by the incident.

Due to the investigation and subsequent road closures, the following road sections will not have any LANtaBus service.

Current Closures:

Turner Street between 9th Street and the Allentown Transportation Center

7th Street between Chew Street and Linden Street

Linden Street between 7th Street and 9th Street

8th Street between Linden Street and Chew Street

There is no bus or access to the Allentown Transportation Center

For buses that normally exit the ATC via 7th Street or via Church Street, buses are waiting on Linden Street. For buses that normally exit ATC via 6th Street, they are parking along the Morning Call Building and will continue normal routing from there.