At Least 2 Hurt in Car Explosion in Allentown - NBC 10 Philadelphia
BREAKING: 
At Least 2 Hurt in Allentown Car Explosion...
logo_philly_2x

At Least 2 Hurt in Car Explosion in Allentown

The vehicle exploded at North Hall and West Turner streets shortly before 10 p.m.

By David Chang

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Car Explosion in Allentown

    At least two people were injured in a car explosion in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

    (Published 30 minutes ago)

    Multiple people were hurt in a car explosion in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Saturday night.

    The vehicle exploded at North Hall and West Turner streets around 9:30 p.m. Police confirmed at least two people were injured though they didn’t reveal their conditions or what led to the blast.

    A viewer shared a video of what he claimed to be the aftermath of the explosion. The video shows a car engulfed in flames as well as what appears to be a body part on the ground.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices