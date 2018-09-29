At Least 2 Hurt in Car Explosion in Allentown

At least two people were injured in a car explosion in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The vehicle exploded at North Hall and West Turner streets around 9:30 p.m. Police confirmed at least two people were injured though they didn’t reveal their conditions or what led to the blast.

A viewer shared a video of what he claimed to be the aftermath of the explosion. The video shows a car engulfed in flames as well as what appears to be a body part on the ground.

