Caught on Cam: Man Opens Fire on Car as Driver Waits for AAA

People waiting for AAA roadside service wound up being shot as they sat in their car along a Philadelphia street over the weekend.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video from along the 3800 block of N 16th Street in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood that shows two men walk by the car just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday before one turns back, runs toward the car and fires multiple shots.

The people in the car were treated for gunshot wounds, police said.

The back windshield of the car can be seen shattering before the man, wearing a light-colored T-shirt, shorts and sneakers with reflective stripes, ran from the scene.

The shooter has a thin build, a beard and appears to be in his 20s or 30s. He possibly has a tattoo on the left side of his neck/shoulder area and another on top of his back, near his neck, police said.

Anyone who spots the shooter should call 911 immediately as he is considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on the shooter or the other man he was walking with, you are asked to contact police.

AAA Mid-Atlantic was trying to confirm if the shooting victims were waiting for service, spokeswoman Jana Tidwell said. AAA member or not, AAA can't comment further on a pending police investigation.