93 Cats, Dogs Rescued From Pennsylvania Home

Authorities rescued 93 cats and dogs from unsanitary conditions at a "self-proclaimed rescue organization" in Lebanon County, an animal welfare group announced Thursday.

Aside from the live animals, rescuers also found five dead cats in an enclosure with live ones at the Jonestown property, the Pennsylvania SPCA said. One of the dead cats had "decomposed in the area to the point of adhering to the structure," according to the PSPCA.

Most of the animals were being kept in "kennels or enclosures with feces and urine which had been allowed to accumulate for days," the group said.

Cats were suffering from respiratory issues and untreated eye conditions, while dogs were "very thin," the PSPCA said. The rescued animals were transferred to the PSPCA's headquarters to be treated and will be up for adoption when they are medically well.

Rescuers were alerted about the property thanks to a tip.

"Unfortunately this type of case is not unique to us," PSPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement Nicole Wilson said in a statement. "The desire to help is admirable but this case highlights the importance of knowing your own limitations in order to prevent yourself from becoming the perpetrator of suffering."

Charges are pending in the case.