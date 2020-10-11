9 People Hurt in 8 Separate Shootings During a Violent Weekend in Philly

At least nine people were shot in Philadelphia between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, with police making no arrests in any of the shootings.

Most of the victims were listed in stable condition at area hospitals, but a 20-year-old man who was shot in the back shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday was left in critical condition, said Sgt. Eric Gripp, a Philadelphia Police Department spokesman.

The 20-year-old was wounded on the 6500 block of Windsor St. in Southwest Philadelphia, Gripp said.

The gunfire was a continuation of other shootings that happened throughout Saturday night and into Sunday.

On Saturday at 11:17 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the left foot on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue. He was taken to Episcopal Hospital in stable condition.

At 12:18 a.m. a 19-year-old man was shot once in the left foot on the 2300 block of North Lambert Street. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

At 12:21 a.m., a 19-year-old man was shot three times in the back and twice in the right leg on the 100 block of East Clearfield Street. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

At 1:21 a.m. a woman in her 40’s was shot once in each leg on the 2700 block of North 21st Street. She was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

At 1:23 a.m., a 38-year-old woman was shot in the neck while a 27-year-old man was shot three times in the buttocks on the 6500 block of North 20th Street. Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

At 1:25 a.m., a 38-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder during a home invasion on the 4700 block of Rorer Street. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a 19-year-old man was shot once in the left hand on the 2300 block of Lombard Street. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

It was yet another violent weekend in Philadelphia this year which has seen the highest amount of homicides in the city up to this point in more than 13 years.

The shootings also occurred days after Philadelphia’s mayor and city council announced a lawsuit against Pennsylvania, pushing for the ability to enact new gun laws.

Advocates argue that the state’s inaction to allow local governments to change firearms laws hurts Philadelphia, especially Black and brown neighborhoods.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.